(CNN) — The 17-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, New York officials said Saturday.

Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song last weekend.

CNN’s Mark Morales, Emma Tucker and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0