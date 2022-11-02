Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack awoke him by standing over his bedside, documents show

David Wayne DePape wears his arm in a sling before San Francisco Superior Court Judge Diane Northway at the Criminal courts in San Francisco, November 1.

 Vicki Behringer/Reuters

Disturbing new details have emerged in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, including that the alleged assailant told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had a list of other prominent targets.

Court documents released on Tuesday show that the man arrested in the assault, David DePape, allegedly awoke Paul Pelosi by standing over his bedside and prevented him from escaping — all while demanding to know the whereabouts of the House speaker.

CNN’s Whitney Wild, Sonnet Swire, Zachary Cohen and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

