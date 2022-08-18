Suspect in Salman Rushdie's stabbing has been indicted, defense and state's attorneys say

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in New York state has been indicted by a grand jury. Hadi Matar, 24, center, is pictured in Mayville, New York, on August 13.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

The man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie last week on stage in western New York state has been indicted by a grand jury, his defense attorney and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The attorney for suspect Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, did not elaborate on the charges because he had not yet seen the document. The prosecutor's office also would not comment further on charges. An arraignment in the county court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, defense attorney Nathaniel Barone said.

CNN's Mark Morales and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

