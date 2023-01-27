The woman accused of stabbing an Indiana University student "has a long history of severe mental illness" and was "seeking help managing her condition up to and including the day of the alleged attack," according to her defense attorney.

Billie Davis, who is White, allegedly said she was motivated by race when she repeatedly stabbed the student, who is of Asian descent, on a city bus in Bloomington on January 11th, according to court documents and a student group.

