Patrick Crusius plead guilty to all federal charges on Wednesday, nearly three and a half years after the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas -- one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history.

Crusius, 24, had pleaded not guilty in 2020 to the 90 federal charges he faces, including hate crimes resulting in death, use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, hate crimes involving attempt to kill, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

