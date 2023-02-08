The man accused of killing 23 people in 2019 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges Wednesday in one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history.

Patrick Crusius, 24, has pleaded not guilty to a spate of federal charges, including hate crime resulting in death, use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, hate crime involving attempt to kill, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

CNN's Brad Parks and Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.

