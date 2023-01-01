The suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho college students plans to waive extradition at a hearing this week, his attorney said, to expedite his return to Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is "shocked a little bit," Jason LaBar, the chief public defender for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, told CNN on Saturday, a day after the 28-year-old's arrest in his home state on charges related to the November 13 killing of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. Kohberger also faces a charge of felony burglary, according to Latah County, Idaho, Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

