The man arrested in connection with the November killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death attended a nearby university but traveled across the country in December to spend the holidays with his parents, his defense attorney said.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder charges issued by the Moscow, Idaho, Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office, according to the criminal complaint.

Recommended for you

CNN's Lauren del Valle, Jean Casarez, Pamela Brown, John Miller and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

Tags