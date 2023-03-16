The man who investigators say is connected to a string of unusual animal habitat tamperings at the Dallas Zoo -- including the alleged theft of two tamarin monkeys -- was indicted Tuesday on felony burglary charges, court records show.

Davion Irvin, 24, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of burglary to a building, the records show. Dallas police have said the charges relate to the suspected theft in late January of the tamarin monkeys and the mid-January disappearance of a clouded leopard from its enclosure after its fence had been cut.

CNN's Chris Boyette, Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera and Vivian Kuo contributed to this report.

