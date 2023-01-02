Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year's Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges

Trevor Bickford is being held by New York City police as the suspect in a machete attack against three police officers New Year's Eve.

 WABC

The 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking New York police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

Police are recommending the suspect, Trevor Bickford, be charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault in the attack, the New York Police Department said.

Recommended for you

Tags