Suspect in University of Idaho quadruple killings, Bryan Kohberger, indicted by grand jury on murder and burglary charges

Bryan Kohberger attends a hearing in January in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren/Getty Images

(CNN) — The suspect in the fatal stabbing last year of four University of Idaho students has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and burglary charges, a court official told CNN.

Bryan Kohberger was indicted on all five original charges – four counts of murder and one count of burglary – Latah County Deputy Court Clerk Tamzen Reeves said Wednesday. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

