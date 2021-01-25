AMERICUS -- The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday at approximately 2:19 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 block of East Forsyth Street in Americus.
APD officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the area and found a male victim with gunshot wounds seated in a car in the parking lot. The victim, identified as David Joshua Mitchell, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A suspect, 22-year-old Jaron Sharod Griffin of Americus, is in custody.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
