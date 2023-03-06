At least nine police officers were killed and 11 others injured in a suspected suicide blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, authorities said, the latest in a string of recent attacks against security personnel in the South Asian nation.

Kachhi Police senior superintendent Mehmood Notezai said a vehicle carrying policemen was targeted in the province's Sibi district. "Preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide attack," he said, adding an investigation was underway. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack so far.

