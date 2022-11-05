6354844_GasPumpC0901.pdf

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels Friday, citing a looming diesel fuel shortage.

Kemp signed two executive orders, one extending the gas tax suspension through Dec. 11 and the other extending a supply chain state of emergency.

