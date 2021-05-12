BAINBRIDGE — When people are looking to buy a home or refinance an existing home, there are times when they want the trusted, personal service right in their neighborhood, and there are other times when they want the speed and digital flexibility of something bigger. Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is now offering both.
SWGFC is now partnering with Quicken Loans to revolutionize mortgage lending in southwest Georgia while staying true to its promise to provide unparalleled customer support, quick service, and great rates and terms.
“We just made home financing even easier for borrowers in our area,” Amanda Gates, a mortgage loan originator with Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said in a news release. “Now, new home buyers and homeowners who want to refinance, can experience local service delivered on a national lending platform. This amazing alliance will bring together the 100-plus years of rich rural history, financial services, and one-on-one connections of Farm Credit with the digital innovation and convenience of Quicken Loans.”
“Together, we can offer customers an incredible mortgage experience, complete with a team that is there for you every step of the way,” Jordan Gilbert, a mortgage loan originator for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said. “From localized experience and a variety of products, to innovative technology, you’ll see the difference a strong partnership makes.”
Interested persons don’t have to be a farmer to get a home loan with Farm Credit. A conversation with a member of the Farm Credit team will determine if it is the right choice for mortgage and refinancing needs. In addition to meeting needs online, SWGFC provides five locations in southwest Georgia for convenient, in-person accessibility, in Americus, Bainbridge, Camilla, Dawson and Thomasville.
