BAINBRIDGE – Southwest Georgia Farm Credit will host its annual stockholders’ meeting Feb. 18 at the Bindery at Oakland, 445 Oakland Parkway in Leesburg. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. for stockholders and their guests, and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The meeting will include the association’s annual report from management and directors, election of one association director and election of the 2020 nominating committee.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm, through its constant commitment to competitive lending and expert financial services.
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit’s Board of Directors includes Kimbley D. Rentz, Colquitt; Robert L. Holden Sr., Whigham; John M. Bridges Jr., Brinson; James H. Dixon Jr., Camilla; Rex Ladon Durham, Blakely; Tom Harrison, Thomasville; Ted Milliron, Shellman, and Jeff Clark, Tallahassee, Fla.
