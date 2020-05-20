ALBANY — Albany’s public pools won’t open for the summer, and the city is conducting a review to decide on the re-opening of other city recreational facilities as social distancing is still a consideration in resuming activities.
City Manager Sharon Subadan will make recommendations based on her review to the Albany City Commission, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, who announced that pools will remain closed, said during a Tuesday news conference.
“It was looking like there would be no way to enforce social distancing” to help control the spread of the coronavirus, Dorough said. “You’d have to limit the number of kids.
“She just didn’t think, under the current restrictions, there was any way to open the pools.”
Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest order lifting restrictions in the state allowed for the opening of pools following social distancing guidelines. The order also allowed groups of 10 or less to participate in some sports activities, including basketball.
However, the city is discouraging youth leagues from playing baseball during the summer, Dorough said.
As of Wednesday, 137 COVID-positive Dougherty County residents have died since March, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Through Wednesday there had been 1,670 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Dougherty County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Other nearby counties have seen a significant number of cases and fatalities, particularly Early, Lee, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter and Terrell.
Memorial Day weekend is the first three-day holiday since COVID-19’s emergence in the United States, and Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System CEO Scott Steiner urged people to celebrate carefully.
“We still are concerned that transmission of the virus could increase, particularly if people get together in large groups over the Memorial Day weekend,” Steiner said. “We know everyone is anxious to go outside and get active again. We simply urge them to be cautious and follow proper guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.”
Statewide, there were 1,687 COVID-related deaths in Georgia as of Wednesday and 39,647 confirmed cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.