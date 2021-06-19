ATHENS -- Growing up in a traditional Swiss household in Georgia, the Broder family knew the value of community. The family immigrated from Switzerland and started a dairy farm south of Atlanta. It was a challenging adjustment, as the children balanced their family's culture with the culture of their new country. As immigrants, the Broders gained a personal appreciation for culture and an identity as citizens of the world.
Because of their unique background and understanding of the global community, the children of Hans and Margret Broder — including Josef Broder, associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences — endowed an award, the Broder-Ackermann Global Citizen Award, to acknowledge a CAES student who embraces their global citizenship through their own community or globally through participation, promotion and/or leadership.
Lauren Pike, a rising senior studying agricultural communication, received the Broder-Ackermann Global Citizen Award at the CAES 2021 Student Awards and Leadership Celebration, held virtually on YouTube.
Pike said she relates to the Broder family’s community values. Growing up in Walker County, Pike was involved in a many extracurricular activities, but Georgia 4-H stood out as a place where Pike felt at home.
Since her freshman year, Pike has interned with UGA Cooperative Extension in a number of positions throughout Georgia. Each position allowed Pike to understand another facet of extension and how it cultivated community. From participating in 4-H since elementary school to interning with extension, Pike has set a goal to become a 4-H agent after she graduates.
“The love and support I received from the organization are something I want to pass on to other students or children," Pike said. "To be able to support children and teach them along the way is what drives me to be an extension agent one day."
Beyond her local community, Pike learned the importance of the global community while studying abroad. Over spring break in May 2020, Pike joined CAES Associate Professor Eric Rubenstein and other students on the Scotland: Youth Engagement in Agriculture program.
“I learned so much about global communities and cultures. It was a really big awakening to how I could better myself, how other communities respond and how I can interact with those audiences,” said Pike as she reflected on her experience abroad.
A 4-Her at heart, Pike carries out the last two words of the pledge of commitment — to “my club, my community, my country and my world” — through her attentiveness and compassion for all communities, exemplifying her place as the 2021 Broder-Ackermann Global Citizen Award recipient.
