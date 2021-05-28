SYLVESTER -- A Monday parade could signal the revival of a tradition of Memorial Day parades that, according to area veterans, fell to the wayside nearly 50 years ago in the region.
American Legion Post 335 will host its first Memorial Day parade, and as Albany area veterans remember it, the last time one was held in the Albany area was the mid-1970s.
Paul Murray, adjutant of Sylvester Post 335 and chairman of the SOWEGA Veterans Coalition, said he is not aware of a parade for Memorial Day since he moved to the area in 1983.
The Monday parade, which will feature the Georgia National Guard, area schools and American Legion posts from around the area, comes three years after the first annual Veterans Day parade was initiated in Lee County.
“I am not aware of any Memorial Day or Veterans Day parades prior to the ones we started at Leesburg,” Murray said in an email response. “I have seen murals and pictures in the phone book of Armed Forces Day parades in Albany in the ‘50s, during the time that Turner Air Force Base was in Albany.
“We received approval from the city of Sylvester to have a parade last year, but that was around the time that COVID started, so we ended up trying to start it this year. Being the first one and so soon after the decline of COVID, we are hoping to get as many participants as possible.”
Parade participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the Margaret Jones Public Library in downtown Sylvester. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and follow the course of the annual Peanut Festival parade through the city.
The Veterans Day parade in Leesburg, which was started by Post 182 in 2018, has been a success, Murray said.
The Albany and Leesburg posts have no special events planned for Monday but will participate in the parade in Sylvester. Albany Legion members placed flags and crosses at their Gillionville Road grounds on Saturday.
Flags also were placed on some 21,000 graves on Saturday at Andersonville National Cemetery. The Andersonville Historic Site will host limited on-site and virtual Memorial Day activities on Monday.
Ahead of the holiday, a display featuring more than 200 full-sized U.S. fags and all 50 state flags were placed at the cemetery with the help of Robins Riders. The flag display will run through June 2.
“The sight of thousands of veterans’ graves decorated with American flags, with over 200 full-sized American flags lining the roads, will create a powerful and reverent visual tribute to our fallen military,” the park said.
Monday events include bagpipe renditions of “Amazing Grace” and other music by retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dan Gilan as he walks through the cemetery.
At 3 p.m., U.S. Navy retiree Mike Sailba will play "Taps" as part of the National Moment of Remembrance, when the somber tune is played simultaneously by buglers in national cemeteries across the country.
Both activities may be viewed by the public and will be streamed live on the park’s Facebook page. No other public activities will be held.
