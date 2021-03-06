SAN DIEGO -- A 2007 Terrell Academy graduate and Sylvester native returned to San Diego recently, marking the end of a more than 10-month deployment aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Story is a surface technician aboard Princeton. As a surface technician, Story is responsible for finding and tracking submarines and the upkeep on all of the gear associated with sonar, including torpedoes.
"I'm an underwater battery operator, which means I'm responsible for localizing submarines and firing torpedoes," Story said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew of Princeton embarked aboard the ship for a nearly month-long sequester, starting April 7, 2020. While underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet, the crew rendered aid to a distressed personal watercraft user off the coast of Southern California. Princeton then joined Nimitz Carrier Strike Group for integrated training prior to deploying June 8, 2020.
NIMCSG was the first carrier strike group to deploy amid COVID-19. Mitigations were implemented strike groupwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and included wearing face masks, social distancing, increased shipwide cleaning and a focus on handwashing. A COVID-19 Response Team consisting of medical professionals embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to support all strike group personnel. Visits to Oman, Bahrain and Guam were confined to the piers to ensure the health and safety of the crew. New crew members who joined the ship underway completed a sequester and tested negative for COVID-19 prior to embarking.
"The crew lived up to the ship's motto of ‘Honor and Glory’ every single day of this deployment," Capt. Marty Robertson, Princeton's commanding officer, said. "Words cannot describe the professionalism and tenacity of the crew, or the support their families provided during this challenging deployment. It is because of our sailors that the United States Navy is the greatest maritime fighting force in the world, and Princeton the finest cruiser in that fleet."
NIMCSG completed multiple dual carrier operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with Ronald Reagan and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups and conducted cooperative deployments with the Indian and Australian navies. The ships also participated in multinational Exercise Malabar 2020 with Japan, Australia and India.
"My proudest accomplishment was finishing my Sonar Supervisor qualification, which is usually something reserved for second tours," said Story. "You're recognized as a subject matter expert in sonar."
In the U.S. 5th Fleet, NIMCSG supported Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission. In Sept. 2020, Nimitz conducted the first carrier transit through the Strait of Hormuz since November 2019. NIMCSG supported Operation Inherent Resolve, providing close air support and defensive counter-air missions to the coalition fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. NIMCSG transited to the Indian Ocean off the coast of Somalia to support Joint Task Force Quartz and Operation Octave Quartz during a repositioning of U.S. forces within East Africa. While operating in the 5th Fleet, NIMCSG also supported the 33-nation Combined Maritime Forces and the eight-nation International Maritime Security Construct to ensure the free flow of commerce and maritime security in three critical waterways.
"My favorite part of the job is solving a problem," Story said. "There is nothing better than being presented with an issue and being the guy to fix it."
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Story, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Story said he is honored to carry on the family tradition.
Story experienced an unprecedented deployment, one with unique challenges and successes, and both Navy and government leaders acknowledged the crew’s continued perseverance in the face of adversity.
"I joined the Navy because it gave me and my wife a lot more options than before," Story said.
