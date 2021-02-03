SYLVESTER -- The Sylvester-Worth County Chamber Events Committee has decided to postpone the chamber's annual awards banquet, until a date to be determined, due to the increase in numbers from COVID-19.
The Sylvester-Worth Chamber represents businesses, nonprofits, schools and governmental entities in Worth County.
In a news release, chamber officials said, "We feel it is in our community’s best interest to be the leaders in best practices and behavior regarding COVID. The governor's orders still prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people, and we do not anticipate that changing anytime soon. So it is with great thought and consideration that the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber Events Committee has decided to postpone the Chamber Annual Awards Banquet, date TBD, due to the increase in numbers from COVID."
The chamber said it would keep members informed of any changes. For additional information, call (229) 776-7718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.