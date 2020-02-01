SYLVESTER -- The Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th annual Chamber Dinner Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will beheld at the Worth County Community Center.
Chamber members are encouraged to use this opportunity to promote their business in a unique way by donating a door prize to represent the establishment. Door prizes should be received by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
For additional information, contact the chamber staff at (229) 776-7718 or by email at info@swcountychamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.