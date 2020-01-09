ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Administrative Services, in collaboration with Gov. Brian Kemp’s Georgians First Commission, is hosting its inaugural Small Business Symposium on Feb. 12, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Oconee Fall Line Technical College Dubose Porter Conference Center in Dublin.
Small business owners can learn more about doing business with the state of Georgia, meet state purchasing officers to hear information on potential bid opportunities, gain insight on resources and marketing for small businesses and more.
Registration is $25 and includes lunch. Seating is limited. For additional information or to register for the Georgia Small Business Symposium, visit www.doas.ga.gov or call (404) 656-5340.
