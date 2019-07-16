COLUMBUS — Synovus Financial Corp. has announced its 2019 Jack Parker Scholarship recipients.
This year, 133 scholarships, totaling $110,500, were awarded to children of Synovus team members across the company’s five-state footprint. Scholarship funds are generated each year through team member donations and internal fundraising activities.
Among the scholarship recipients were Brennan McLean and Taylor Turoski of Albany. McLean attends Georgia Southern University, and Turoski attends the University of Georgia.
The scholarship program is named in honor of Jack B. Parker, whose career with the Synovus family of companies spanned 44 years. It is managed by the Jack B. Parker Foundation Inc. to award college or vocational institution scholarships to team members’ children who "excel academically, demonstrate strong leadership and are involved in activities to improve their communities."
Since its inception in 1988, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus with approximately $47 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment and mortgage services through 297 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.