TIFTON — Synovus has provided a 2021 “Here Matters” donation to the ABAC Foundation to provide financial literacy training to 24 students in the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Synovus Tifton Market President Jason Morris said Synovus is always looking for ways to support the community.
“We at Synovus are so proud to support organizations such as the ABAC Foundation and all the good work they do to improve our community,” Morris said. “Like the ABAC Foundation, we believe in giving back to the community in which we live and work.”
Deidre Martin, ABAC’s chief development officer, said the donation concentrates on the Synovus giving areas of education/needs-based initiatives and is directed to low-income college students in need of financial literacy.
“With an eye to current events, their generous contribution also addresses the importance of supporting diverse populations, which in turn strengthens the greater community,” Martin said.
Olga Contreras, the director of multicultural educational programs at ABAC, said financial literacy is a critical need among underrepresented populations.
“There is great concern about the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on minority populations,” Contreras said. “An area of concern currently is ensuring these students also have training and support in financial literacy as they move into adulthood.”
CAMP is designed to provide support to first-year college students of migrant and seasonal farmworkers. The program offers tutoring, counseling, health services, assistance with special admissions, and some financial assistance to enable migrant students to successfully complete their first year of post-secondary education.
This contribution from Synovus is providing financial literacy training in an instructor-led course that will include a pre- and post-test to measure the learning experience of the students. It will focus on the personal finance modules of money management, borrowing/credit, earning power, investing, financial services and insurance.
"It’s great that Synovus is providing this opportunity for students to learn about financial literacy,” Kenneth Smith, CAMP’s associate director, said. “Hopefully, this can be an annual workshop.”
