A wide variety of ABAC students took part in the recent Synovus financial literacy workshop sessions at ABAC.

TIFTON — Synovus partnered with the Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to present a recent three-session “Here Matters” financial literacy workshop for ABAC students.

Students attended sessions titled “Money Matters — Borrowing and Credit,” “Earning Power — Investing,” and “Financial Services — Insurance.” Randy Minton, lecturer of accounting from the Stafford School of Business, led each session.

