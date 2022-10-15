TIFTON — Synovus partnered with the Stafford School of Business at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to present a recent three-session “Here Matters” financial literacy workshop for ABAC students.
Students attended sessions titled “Money Matters — Borrowing and Credit,” “Earning Power — Investing,” and “Financial Services — Insurance.” Randy Minton, lecturer of accounting from the Stafford School of Business, led each session.
The program allowed students to learn basic financial concepts and principles so they can make confident financial decisions and reach personal and economic goals in the future. Students who completed the entire program earned ABAC Dining Dollars.
“At Synovus, we express our commitment to communities through ‘Here Matters,’ our community outreach program,” Marion Holland from Synovus Bank said. “The program builds on a century-plus legacy of service to local communities as the bank of here, focusing Synovus’ volunteer and financial contributions in three areas: education, needs-based opportunities, and health and wellness.”
Teresa Abell from Synovus Trust Company said that Synovus invests millions of dollars in communities each year as it encourages meaningful change. In February 2022, Synovus directed $1.76 million to 278 organizations supporting education, needs-based, and health and wellness causes throughout the Synovus footprint.