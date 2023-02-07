Provided you are able to get online or have a mobile phone, the internet, social media platforms, digitized payment and telecommunication systems, have given us incredible access to information; facilitated communication and connection with people around the world; enabled us to start or join communities or businesses, or support movements for change almost anywhere in the world and much more. Automation and machine-learning algorithms are leading to untold efficiencies and greater personalization.

Being online -- in many parts of the world and for billions of people -- has simply become how we do life: how we learn, find love, let our hair down or earn our living. But here's the rub: not only is digital access itself not universal (including in some of the world's most developed countries, such as the United States), how safe or included you feel once you are part of the global online community also varies greatly. In fact, over and over again, we see that the inequalities that exist offline are simply replicated online.

