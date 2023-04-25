A Taiwan political activist has been formally arrested on suspicion of "secession" in China, more than eight months after he was detained amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Yang Chih-yuan, a democracy campaigner and pro-independence politician, was detained by Chinese state security in Wenzhou in Zhejiang province last August, hours after then United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her high-stakes visit to Taipei.

CNN's Chris Lau contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags