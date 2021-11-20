Taiwan scaffolding collapse kills three people By Wayne Chang, CNN Nov 20, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three construction workers have died after scaffolding collapsed in northern Taiwan on Saturday, Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA) reported.The incident, which left two others injured with leg fractures, occurred at a metro construction site in Sanxia, New Taipei City, according to CNA.The report did not say what caused the collapse.New Taipei City mayor Hou You-yi said the municipal government postponed construction and ordered an investigation. Of the fatalities, one worker was from Thailand while the other two were from Taiwan, CNA reported.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +48 PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Cambridge Football, Class AAAAAA Second Round Photos: Joe Whitfield Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Accidents Construction Accidents Continents And Regions Asia East Asia Taiwan Taipei Accidental Fatalities Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Society Scaffolding Central News Agency Building Industry Construction Worker Hou You-yi Taipei City Collapse More News News featured Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College selects 16 students for Ambassadors program From staff reports 4 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured 'Jesus Christ Superstar' set for engagement at Atlanta's Fox Theatre From staff reports 14 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Book on Athens music scene named top book on Georgia history From staff reports 27 min ago 0 News Taiwan scaffolding collapse kills three people By Wayne Chang, CNN 53 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College selects 16 students for Ambassadors program 'Jesus Christ Superstar' set for engagement at Atlanta's Fox Theatre Book on Athens music scene named top book on Georgia history ANDY WULF: Whiplash du Jour » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesAtlanta school employee placed on leave after child allegedly hit in head with staplerAll 5 inmates who escaped from Georgia jail -- including 2 murder suspects -- have been recaptured, officials sayNumber of 'A' hospitals in Georgia declinesAlbany is among the most dangerous US metro areasTrent Brown hosting Westover football team at Thursday's Falcons-Patriots gameAlbany State football team earns No. 4 seed, home playoff game with West GeorgiaChris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughterAssistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock announces resignationA lawyer in the Arbery death trial tried to keep Black pastors out of court. So more than 100 showed up todayBig bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrests Images Videos CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia | Nov. 19-21PHOTOS: Albany State University Golden Rams win 2021 SIAC Football ChampionshipPHOTOS: Collective Soul plays for sold out crowd at Albany Municipal AuditoriumPHOTOS: Dougherty Schools Tip-Off Classic BasketballPHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 1 of 2PHOTOS: Southwest Georgia teens compete at Flint Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Course in Dougherty CountyPHOTOS: Lee County football routs Grovetown in first roundPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lee County BasketballPHOTOS: Albany State University International Education WeekPHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 2 of 2 Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.