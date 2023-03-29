Taiwan has every right to "connect with the world," its President Tsai Ing-wen declared Wednesday as she embarked on a diplomatic mission to Central America, which will include transit in the United States -- and has already been condemned by China.

Tsai departed Taiwan on Wednesday for a 10-day trip in which she will make stopovers in New York City and Los Angeles on either side of official visits to Guatemala and Belize.

Recommended for you

Journalist Gladys Tsai in Taipei; CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler in Washington; and Martha Zhou in Beijing contributed reporting. Previous reporting from Eric Cheung in Taipei.

Tags