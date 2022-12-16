Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks

A military cadet graduates in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2018. Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger.

 Tyrone Siu/Reuters/File

Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.

The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is -- at least in part -- due to its stubbornly low birth rate.

Tags