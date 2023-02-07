Takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address

A majority of Americans say he hasn't accomplished much and many Democrats aren't thrilled at the prospect of him running for reelection. But when President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber for his State of the Union address, his message was one of unadulterated optimism.

 Pool

When President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber on Tuesday for his annual State of the Union address, his message was one of unadulterated optimism -- even in the face of open hostility.

The spectacle of Biden smiling and offering a pointed riposte through multiple rounds of heckling from some House Republicans was, in many ways, an apt illustration of his presidency and a useful preview of his likely 2024 candidacy.

Tags