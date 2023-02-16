Takeaways from the partial release of a Georgia grand jury report on Trump and 2020 election

The Georgia grand jury report that investigated Donald Trump's actions in the state after the 2020 election was partially released on Thursday.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Portions of the highly anticipated report from a special grand jury in Georgia that investigated Donald Trump's actions in the state after the 2020 election were released Thursday, revealing two findings of its monthslong probe but leaving many key questions unaddressed.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the limited release earlier this week, writing in his order that the report's introduction and conclusion, as well as concerns the grand jury panel had about witnesses lying under oath, will be made public.

