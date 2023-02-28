Takeaways from the Supreme Court oral arguments in cases challenging Biden's student debt relief plan

People rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan in front of the the U.S. Supreme Court on February 28, in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in two challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, with several conservative justices appearing skeptical of the government's authority to discharge millions of dollars in federally held loans.

If the conservatives do ultimately rule in favor of the policy's challengers, the hearing made clear they will have to grapple with the legal questions around why states and individual borrowers should be allowed to sue over the program -- questions that emerged as a flash point during the arguments.

CNN's Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

