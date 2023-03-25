Authorities in Washington State are set to arrest a woman who has been avoiding tuberculosis treatment and isolation for more than a year.

COLUMBUS — A Talbot County resident who was under investigation for allegedly drugging women has admitted to illegally possessing numerous firearms in federal court.

David Gibson, 59, of Talbotton, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. Gibson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

