A man accused of killing four people in random encounters in the Tampa, Florida, area of Seminole Heights in fall 2017 pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Howell Donaldson III changed his plea from not guilty to guilty Monday morning and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms for his crimes, according to Mike Moore, public information officer for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court Of Florida.

