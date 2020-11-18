Task force makes recommendations to reduce violent crime in Albany

ALBANY -- Albany City Commissioners tasked with examining ways to reduce violent crime in the city are looking at cutting-edge technology of gunshot-detection systems as well as an older method of trying to take guns off the streets.
As part of several recommendations presented this week, members of a public safety task force formed earlier this year discussed a gun buyback program.
A number of cities have initiated buyback programs over the years, and they date back to at least the 1960s.
“For every five people who say it will work, you’ll probably find five who say it won’t,” Commissioner Chad Warbington said in presenting an update on the task force’s work to the full commission on Tuesday. “We may get a bunch of old, rusted grandpa’s, whatever, that really has no impact on public safety. Or we may get two or three or four legitimate firearms that could pose a public safety threat.”
A buyback event could be held in early 2021, Warbington said.
The top priority identified so far by the task force is a gunshot-detection system that would be located in south Albany, which has experienced the highest rate of gun crimes.
While Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persely said there is no direct link between the system by itself leading to an overall reduction in violent crime, it can be combined with other resources to address the issue.
“It is merely a tool,” he said.
The system can pinpoint the location from which shots were fired, allowing for a quicker response by law enforcement and emergency medical personnel in the event of a shooting.
Research shows that the systems cost about $65,000 to $85,000 per square mile covered, he said.
The minimum coverage area is three square miles, so the price of initial installation would be in the range of $250,000. There also is an annual fee for monitoring the devices.
Persley identified the cost as a potential con for the technology. Also, he said, when the contract with the vendor ends, police no longer have access to data gathered.
Warbington pointed to the time that could potentially be saved, a prime consideration for a department that has been chronically short on manpower in recent years. When police respond now to reports of gunshots, officers have to knock on doors to find potential witnesses to find the location of the shots, he said. The gunshot-detection system will give the exact location and also can distinguish between firecrackers and low- and high-powered weapons.
Earlier in the meeting, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards told commissioners that in a recent shooting, some 50 shots were fired from an assault weapon with a drum magazine.
Commissioner Demetrius Young, who serves on the task force along with Warbington and Commissioners B.J. Fletcher and Jon Howard, said that the commission also needs to address economic issues that drive crime as well as police solutions.
The area where gunshot-detection devices could be placed has been identified as a food desert with no quality grocery stores and where there has been no significant economic development in years, he said, adding the commission should tackle economic issues with the same vigor it is devoting to crime-reduction strategies.
A further recommendation from the task force is to extend its mandate and perhaps its membership by including members of the community.
“We formed the public safety task force as a short-term group,” he said. “We had no intention of being a (permanent) group. We were just going to tackle some short-term needs. We feel like there’s a need when our group is finished to continue it, to expand it.”
The report from Edwards was one of several items identified as vital during an October commission retreat during which the task force was established. Other items included requesting an additional Dougherty County State Court judge to address a backlog of cases and redoubling efforts meant to attract and retain trained officers.
During his presentation, Edwards said he has applied for a grant to add surveillance cameras in public places as well as to encourage business owners and residents to install cameras that can be used to solve crimes and provide evidence in court.
“That will be a force-multiplier to our police,” he said.
Edwards also is lobbying for state lawmakers to pass legislation toughening sentences in cases where guns are used by those committing other crimes, such as burglary or selling drugs. If criminals know that a gun violation will bring the certainty of three years in prison with no chance of parole or probation, it could deter them from carrying weapons, he said.
“Guns and gangs and drugs are all interrelated,” he said. “We’ve got to do something in Georgia to address guns and gun violence.”
