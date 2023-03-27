georgia ev.jpg

An electric vehicle charges up at a Georgia Power station located in the parking lot of a Burger King in Columbus.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- If Georgia lawmakers want to help Gov. Brian Kemp achieve his goal of making the state the electric vehicle capital of the nation, they have an odd way of showing it.

Georgia bills that would drastically shift how much electric vehicle owners pay to recharge their cars is expected to receive a final vote before this year’s Legislative session wraps up on Wednesday.

