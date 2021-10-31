Taylor Swift pays tribute to Carole King as she serenades the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame audience By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taylor Swift lit up the opening of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday with a nod to 2021 inductee Carole King, and even King had a tear in her eye.Swift soothed the crowd with a rendition of King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" wearing a lacy, black bodysuit to match the formal tone of the night.After the first few bars, the "Cardigan" singer looked out into the crowd with a sly smile and briefly stuck out her tongue between her teeth as to let them in on a surprise. The best part, was when the camera panned to King in the audience and showed her wiping away tears and silently channeling her gratitude to the songwriting superstar on stage."I want to thank Taylor — thank you for that awesome performance. And also, thank you for carrying the torch forward," King said during her induction speech.The women have a history, and most recently, King presented Swift with her Artist of the Decade award at the 2019 American Music Awards, calling her versatility and impact "extraordinary." "I cannot believe that it's Carole King who gave me this award," Swift said at her acceptance. "My parents are here tonight, and they would listen to all of your records in high school."Jennifer Hudson also honored King with her own rendition of "Natural Woman" at the induction ceremony, which King wrote but was made famous by Aretha Franklin.King is only the third female artist to be inducted into the hall of fame twice, according to Rolling Stone Magazine, joining Stevie Nicks and Tina Turner.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 Scream queens and scares studs! These stars got their big breaks in horror movies All actors have to start somewhere, whether it’s commercials, small parts in TV shows, or in this case horror movies. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Carole King Celebrities Entertainment And Arts Awards Media Industry Music Music And Dance Music Awards Music Industry Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Taylor Swift Show Anatomy Museums Ceremony Crowd Induction Rendition Tear More News Pets Tiniest Abandoned Puppy Makes Unreal Transformation | The Dodo 1 hr ago 0 News A shooting at a Halloween party in Illinois killed 2 and injured more than 12 By Claudia Dominguez, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Taylor Swift pays tribute to Carole King as she serenades the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame audience By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News US border agents in Texas have seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine By Alaa Elassar, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Squawkbox A shooting at a Halloween party in Illinois killed 2 and injured more than 12 Taylor Swift pays tribute to Carole King as she serenades the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame audience ‘Superman & Lois’: Will the Kent Family Remain United in Season 2? » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInvestor: Mabry Motel, other Albany eyesores are coming downMonroe edges Westover in fight-marred gameDougherty suffers heartbreaking loss to CairoHerschel's run hits AlbanyMore Americans now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shotsBlack Georgia woman accused of pretending to be white man, threatening neighborsGAIL DRAKE: Judge Willie Lockette and the Fred Flintstone CaseBiological, sorority sisters also share bond of cancerAlbany Police Department officer charged following GBI investigationOkefenokee Swamp Park plans 75th anniversary celebration Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Northwest Albany home will brighten your life with ceiling to floor windowsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University football defeats Savannah State on Senior DayPHOTOS: Albany State University supports Breast Cancer AwarenessInterior design trends from the 1920s to todayPHOTOS: Liquor store opponents rally outside Albany City Commission meetingPHOTOS: Phoebe women’s health fair focuses on Breast Cancer Awareness33 spooky dessert recipes for this HalloweenPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Pelham, Georgia with the Albany Herald10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 25 Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.