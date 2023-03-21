Teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old can't forget the look on student's face, she tells NBC in first interview since the shooting

Abigail Zwerner was hospitalized after one of her first-grade students allegedly shot her in the hand and chest on January 6, authorities said.

 Abby Zwerner/Facebook

The first-grade teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student in her Virginia classroom can't forget the look on the student's face as he aimed the gun at her and moments later "thought I had died," she told NBC in her first interview since the January incident.

"I remember him pointing the gun at me, I remember the look on his face," Abigail Zwerner told NBC's Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired Tuesday, more than two months after the January 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News left her hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the hand and chest. "I remember the gun going off."

