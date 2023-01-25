Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was allegedly shot by a 6-year-old at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, warned school administrators the day of the shooting that the child had a gun, according to her lawyer.

"Abby and these other teachers at Richneck Elementary School tried to do the right thing on January 6," attorney Diane Toscano said in a news conference Wednesday, alleging administrators were warned three times over the course of a few hours that "the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people."

Recommended for you

Tags