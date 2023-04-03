Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files lawsuit against school administrators for lack of action leading up to shooting

Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, on January 30.

 Billy Schuerman/AP

The first-grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her Newport News, Virginia, classroom earlier this year filed a lawsuit against school administrators and the school board Monday alleging they were aware of the student's "history of random violence" and did not act proactively amid concerns over a firearm in the boy's possession the day of the shooting, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.

In the lawsuit, an attorney for teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, alleges school staff and administrators at Richneck Elementary School were aware that the child was violent at home and his parents refused to place him in special education classrooms.

CNN's Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

Tags