Public school educators in Oakland, California, are set to go on strike Thursday morning after contract negotiations between the district and the educators' union failed to yield a deal, school and union officials said late Wednesday.

Oakland Unified School District schools still will be open to the district's roughly 34,000 students Thursday, though because the teachers are striking "it will not be a typical school day," the district said in a news release.

