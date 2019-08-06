ALBANY — The Dougherty County Child Death Team has arrested and charged 18-year-old Emanuel Peters in connection to the shooting of his 13-year-old brother, Nacorie Williams, on May 17.
Peters was originally arrested for tampering with evidence. Late Monday, the agency announced that it had charged him with felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct for the death of his brother.
Williams was transferred to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston following the shooting, where he later died.
The Child Death Team said more arrests and charges could be filed.