Teen dies after being pulled out of the water at a Jersey Shore beach. Five others were rescued

(CNN) — A 15-year-old boy was pulled out of the water and later died after swimming at a New Jersey beach Sunday afternoon, a National Park Service spokesperson told CNN.

Five other swimmers were rescued after an emergency call at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Daphne Yun, a park service spokesperson, said.

