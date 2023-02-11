A Moab, Utah, teen fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area, according to a statement from the Moab City Police Department.

The 17-year-old slipped while hiking with a group of friends and fell around 30 feet off of a sheer cliff face, police said. Her friends called 911 and attempted to help her, but there was no safe way to get to her.

