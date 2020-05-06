ALBANY -- Albany police responded to a deadly shooting at the corner of Turner Field Road and Meadow Drive early this morning.
Responding to a report of gunshots fired at the address around 1:14 a.m., Albany Police Department officers found a white Honda Accord that had been struck with multiple gunshots. Inside the vehicle, they found one deceased person, identified as 16-year-old Jaylin Stanford.
Emergency Medical Services transported three other shooting victims to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment, including Emanuel Hill, 20; Shakeriah Harper, 21; and Lovell Mango, 18. Police said Willie Harris, 18, was in the vehicle but was not injured.
APD’s Robbery-Homicide Division and Gang Unit are investigating the case and were conducting interviews Wednesday morning, according to an APD news release.
