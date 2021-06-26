Teen suspect in March fatal shooting arrested

ALBANY -- A teenage suspect in a March slaying is in custody after he was arrested on Friday by Albany Police Department officers.
Ryheam Thompson was located in the 100 block of Marie Road and taken into custody by the department’s Gang Unit and uniform officers, police said.
The 17-year-old is accused in the March 20 fatal shooting of Jamal Tinch, 19, in which 16-year-old Teriyanna Barber also was struck by a bullet.
Thompson is charged with murder, gang participation, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
