A female shooter who appeared to be a teenager fatally shot three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, before she was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, entered the Covenant School via a side door and was armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron. She fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school before police fatally shot her on the second floor, Aaron said.

