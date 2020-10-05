ATLANTA (WGCL) -- A medical examiner has ruled the fatal officer shooting of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt a homicide. The teen died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the back according to autopsy results released Monday.
A Cobb County medical examiner also noted Truitt suffered abrasions to his head and extremities.
The July 13 shooting occurred after Cobb County Police attempted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Truitt and two other male teens. Police say the suspects refused to stop and instead fled down Riverside Parkway and into a dead end.
The three suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Truitt allegedly pulled out a gun as he was fleeing and was shot twice, once in the upper back and once in the lower back. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
The two remaining suspects were arrested; a 17-year-old on an outstanding arrest warrant, and a 15-year-old on charges related to the stolen vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.